Culture Club bandmates have agreed a settlement worth £1.75 million with founding member Jon Moss. It comes just a week before they were due to attend a High Court trial, which has since been dropped.

The ex-drummer had brought legal action against the band’s lead singer Boy George, as well as guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig, after he alleged he was “expelled” from Culture Club in September 2018. This brought an end to Jon Moss’ 37 year run.

A six-day-long High Court hearing was due to start at the beginning of next week. The trial would have helped determine the value of the Culture Club name, the profits accumulated by the band since Moss departed, and how much compensation he could be entitled to.

Though a court order that was posted on Tuesday (March 21) revealed that the band recommended that the judgement should go in favour of Moss. The agreed settlement orders Culture Club bandmates to pay Jon Moss a total of £1.75 million immediately.

