'I was an angry young man': Meet crime and thriller author Will Carver

He was was offered a professional rugby contract but instead took up thriller writing - meet author Will Carver.
Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam
Published 19th Apr 2024, 00:01 BST
Welcome to episode three of Booky, your new friendly snob free podcast for chatting to authors of all genres about writing, reading and the high and lows of their careers.

So far on this series we’ve chatted to the wonderful best-selling  author Milly Johnson and also political speech writer turned author of 100 books - Jo Nadin. Make sure to download those - and get comfy with a brew.

Today’s guest on Booky is crime and thriller writer Will Carver. He’s the international bestselling author of the January David series and the original Detective Pace series.

Will’s novel Nothing Important Happened Today was longlisted for both the Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award 2020 and the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award. Hinton Hollow Death Trip was longlisted for Guardian’s Not the Booker Prize, and was followed by four standalone, critically acclaimed, literary thrillers.

Will also hosts a popular podcast – Let's Get Lit – with S J Watson. Will hails from Reading. Berkshire and his new book Upstairs at the Beresford, is out now.

Thanks so much to Will. You'll hear Will and I discussing the wonderful Sarah Pinborough during the episode. Happily you'll get to hear from Sarah directly when I chat to her on an upcoming episode of Booky.

You can listen to the podcast across all your favourite providers or with video via DailyMotion.

