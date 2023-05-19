The exact date the £150 disability cost of living payment will land in millions of bank accounts has been confirmed today (Friday, May 12). The one-off payment will be issued between June 20 and July 4 for people claiming certain benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that more than six million households will be eligible for the payment. But you need to have been claiming one of the following benefits on April 1 2023:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

The £150 disability cost of living payment is being awarded automatically which means you don’t need to apply for it. It won’t affect any other benefits you claim and is non-taxable.

You will still be entitled to the payment if you are later found to have been eligible for one of the benefits on this date - for example, if you are waiting on confirmation of your benefit entitlement. Some payments may be issued after July 4 if you are currently waiting for a benefit claim to be approved.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP , said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people. Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”

The disability cost of living payment is separate to the £900 cost of living payment , which is being issued to more than eight million people on means-tested benefits in 2023 and 2024.

The money is being split into three instalments, with the first part, worth £301, having already been paid to the majority of eligible households. No date has been set yet for when the last two parts - worth £300 and £299 - will start to hit bank accounts. You have to be claiming the following benefits to get the £900 cost of living payment:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

