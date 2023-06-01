Households with prepayment meters are being urged to make sure they have cashed in energy vouchers before the deadline in just a few weeks’ time. The Government said that while more than four in five vouchers have been used, £130m is still available.

The voucher boost, which was launched as part of the Energy Bills Support Scheme last year, aims to provide support of £400 per household. If there are any issues with their vouchers, customers are being told to contact their electricity supplier over the next few weeks.

Amanda Solloway , the minister for energy consumers and affordability, said the Government, along with charities, consumer groups and energy suppliers, was redoubling its efforts to “reach anyone who still hasn’t claimed this help”.

Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, said “any lost, missing or expired vouchers can be reissued, as long as they are redeemed by 30 June 2023”. She added: “If you are on a traditional prepayment meter and haven’t received your vouchers, are unsure of how to redeem them, or need a voucher to be reissued, you should get in touch with your supplier for more information.”

How do I cash in my unused energy vouchers and what is the deadline?

Most homes in England, Scotland and Wales pay their energy bill by direct debit and saw about £66 a month knocked off their bills for six months or credited to their account automatically from October 2021. But the system has not been so straightforward for the two million households with a traditional prepayment meter for their gas or electricity.

The Government says around £130million worth of energy vouchers are still available to help with energy costs - you could be due a payment of up to £400, but there isn’t long left.

Those households have received the support through six vouchers, each worth £66 or £67, in the post or via email. The vouchers need to be taken to a local PayPoint store or a Post Office to be credited onto a meter.