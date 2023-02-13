News you can trust since 1845
Cost of living: Best value supermarket dine in deals for Valentine’s day - and it’s not M&S or Tesco

Valentine’s Day 2023 has many of us plumping for supermarket dine-in deals thanks to the cost of living crisis - but which one offers the best value for money?

By Sophie Wills
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Valentine’s Day, the most romantic time of the year, is almost upon us. It’s a chance to go above and beyond in order to show your loved one you care - but with the cost of living crisis forcing many to scale back, supermarket dine-in deals seem to be the order of the day.

Most of the major chains including Tesco, M&S and Waitrose are offering special dine-in offers for two, which typically include an indulgent main, sides, dessert and a drink. These deals offer major savings, sometimes include an extra such as a voucher and are much cheaper than heading out to a restaurant with your beau.

But which of the Valentine’s Day dine-in supermarket deals are the most cost effective? If you’re planning on venturing out to your local store to grab a last minute meal deal, a study by Insinkerator has revealed which of the deals offer the most value for money overall.

The study took into account the cost of the dine-in deal overall, along with savings made.

    Tesco

    • Cost: £12 (with Clubcard only)
    • What’s included: One main, one side, one dessert, one drink
    • Savings: £7.35
    At Tesco, Clubcard holders can grab themselves a dine-in option for just £12 - the cheapest deal of them all. It might not come with a starter, but at just £6 a head for a meal and drink to share, you can’t complain.

    M&S

    • Cost: £20
    • What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one drink
    • Savings: £16.75

    M&S again has a higher price point of £20, but shoppers will save almost £17 when purchasing their most expensive dine-in combination.

    Waitrose

    • Cost: £20
    • What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one bottle of wine
    • Savings: £18.95

    Rounding up the top three is Waitrose. Priced higher than their competitors at £20, shoppers are getting less for their money than at Asda or Morrisons with this deal. But this shop had the second highest overall saving of £18.95 on their most expensive combination, meaning the deal is still great value for money.

    Asda

    • Cost: £15 
    • What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert, one drink or box of chocolates and a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49 
    • Savings: £15.49

    Taking second place is Asda, which is offering a similar dine-in option to Morrisons for the same price. However, those looking to purchase this deal will also get a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49- perfect for a night in.

    Morrisons

    • Cost: £15
    • What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink 
    • Savings: £20.45 

    Leading the pack this Valentine’s Day is Morrisons. With a saving of £20.45 for the most expensive combination available, shoppers can save more than the cost of the deal (£15) with this dine-in option. Out of the five options, this was one of two that offered the option for two sides, meaning you won’t need to squabble over which one you’re going to pick.

