Coronation concert: All the celebrities who snubbed King Charles including Harry Styles, Elton John and Adele

The coronation of King Charles will be celebrated with a special concert at Windsor Castle - but not everyone was keen to get involved.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 7th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read

Celebrations for the coronation of King Charles continue with a special concert at Windsor Castle tonight. However, not everyone was keen to get involved, with some major stars said to have opted out of the event. 

The coronation concert will be headlined by stars including Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Take That, but there are reportedly a number of A-list celebrities who turned down the chance to perform. Around 20,000 members of the public will attend the concert, along with celebrities and members of the royal family. 

It is the first ever concert event to take place at Windsor Castle and is part of three days worth of celebrations following the crowning of the King and Queen. The coronation ceremony saw King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned inside Westminster Abbey yesterday (May 6). 

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds at 8pm. It will be hosted by BBC radio 2 presenters Dermot O’leary and Scott Mills, after Zoe Ball pulled out due to illness

Most Popular

    Celebrities who snubbed the coronation concert 

    Harry Styles 

    According to Rolling Stone magazine, Harry Styles was offered the chance to perform at the concert, but turned down the offer. No reason was given as to why the former One Direction star said no to the opportunity. 

    Sir Elton John

    Sir Elton John has close ties to the royal family, famously performing at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997. However the ‘Rocket Man’ singer turned down the coronation concert due to scheduling conflicts. 

    The Spice Girls 

    Despite initial rumours the Spice Girls would reunite for the coronation concert, Rolling Stone reported the group passed on the opportunity. 

    Adele 

    Adele is another star who turned down the chance to perform at the special concert - with no reason given for her decision. 

    Robbie Williams

    While Take That will perform in front of King Charles for the coronation concert, Robbie Williams turned down the chance to reunite with his former bandmates. 

    Kylie Minogue

    Kylie Minogue was reportedly asked to perform at the concert, but turned it down after considering the growing republican sentiment in Australia. 

    Ed Sheeran

    Organisers were reportedly keen to get Ed Sheeran involved in the concert, but the singer was unable to make it due to his busy schedule. 

    Who is playing in the coronation concert?

    As well as the one-off performance from the Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, the following artists will be performing and appearing.

    • Katy Perry

    • Take That

    • Lionel Richie

    • Tiwa Savage

    • Andrea Bocelli

    • Paloma Faith

    • Lang Lang

    • Nicole Scherzinger

    • Olly Murs

    • Pete Tong

    • Steve Winwood

    • Vula

    • Jerub

    • Sir Bryn Terfel

    • Freya Ridings

    • Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy

    Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken word performance.

