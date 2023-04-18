Extinction Rebellion has joined dozens of other activist groups in laying out fresh demands of the government. The new demands were made in a news conference on Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion, Global Justice Now, Don’t Pay UK and PCS Union issued two ‘ultimatums’ to the government. The groups have called on ministers to end all licences, funding and approval for new oil and gas projects.

The organisations also want the government to create "emergency citizens assemblies" to tackle the climate crisis. They have given a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday April 25 for the government to respond or they will step up their campaigning.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of high profile protests at the Grand National horse race in Aintree and at the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield.Animal Rising activists disrupted the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, and Just Stop Oil protestors covered one table at the World Snooker Championships in orange powder on Monday.

Protesters march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion, on October 16, 2022. Credit: Isabel Infantes/AFP.

Extinction Rebellion will be joined by Friends of The Earth and many other groups this weekend for an event known as ‘The Big One’. Planned to coincide with Earth Day on April 22, around 200 organisations are expected to meet in London.

