Missing a train due to unforeseen circumstances can be a tiring experience, leaving passengers feeling helpless and frustrated - especially when you’re on a connecting train to a different country when it is not your fault.

This has prompted a passenger to write in to The Guardian, detailing how they missed a Eurostar train to Brussels from London due to train cancellations, which ultimately saw them fork out a total of £125 to change their ticket after learning this wasn’t Eurostar’s responsibility.

But, according to The Guardian’s consumer champions’ writer Miles Brignall , there is a “little known” London train ticket that could save you the hassle. The ticket, he said, is called CIV train ticket - sold under ‘Convention Internationale pour le transport des Voyageurs’ for cross border rail travel.

He said: “I don’t really think Eurostar is responsible in this case, as you bought two separate train tickets. Had you been travelling to Heathrow to get a flight you missed, you wouldn’t expect the airline to give you a free alternative flight. Your travel insurance should cover this.

“However, the reason for running this letter is to tell you and others about little-known train tickets that cover you in cases like these.

“Had you bought a CIV train ticket, Eurostar would have been obliged to put you on the next train for free. You can only buy these tickets in person at a staffed station (not online) and you need to show your Eurostar booking to qualify.”

So, how do you purchase a CIV train ticket? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to buy a CIV train ticket

According to Brignall, the ticket office staff aren’t always familiar with the London International CIV fares . But based on the advice by travel blogger, The Man in Seat 61 , who provides ‘how to’ information on travelling by train from London to Europe, you may want to say destination code “LNE”.

The blogger, Mark Smith, said: “Most ticket websites don’t sell these fares. In fact, only one currently does, trainsplit.com . You should de-select Use Split Tickets and type LNE as your destination.

“After selecting a fare, make sure the fare name includes ‘euro’ in some way, if it just says ‘Advance Single’ it could be an ordinary ticket to London. It’s a good idea to look up what to expect using www.brfares.com as above, then use trainsplit.com to try and buy it.