While many regard the season as the best time of the year, it is so easy to disappoint a child by not fulfilling their wishes and getting them the Christmas present they so wanted. Like every year, some children’s toys are in higher demand this year, and if you’re unlucky you might miss out altogether.

For Christmas 2022, Barbie tops the list of the most in-demand children’s toys. In fact, according to data by Zendbox , the Barbie Dreamhouse is the most popular by a large margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barbie Dreamhouse has been searched for over 90,000 times in the last month alone, so if your kids have hinted that it’s on their list, it’s a good time to try and retrieve one before the shelves run empty. The popular doll takes a total of five spots on the top 30, with number two on the list being the Barbie Dream Camper.

Some toys never run out of fashion, and LEGO is once again one of the most in-demand toys for Christmas 2022. The LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer, LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon and the LEGO City Express Passenger Train are all high-demand toys that many kids can’t wait to unwrap from under the tree this year.

Most Popular

Gilson Pereira, Marketing Director at Zendbox, said: “With the countdown to Christmas just around the corner, you may be wondering what to get your little one. With ever-expanding ranges and new releases, it can be tricky to decide what toys your child will love the most this Christmas if they haven’t provided a list.

“Even when the kids have decided on what they’d like, the next step is sourcing the gifts, with the best-sellers each year often selling out due to high demand. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 30 most searched for toys within the past month so that you can check out what industry experts and parents are expecting to be a big hit this year – and also what has the potential to sell out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Online retailers themselves can use these findings to get ahead of the online giants and maximise sales. Around November 22nd is when parents appear to start searching for that perfect gift, so don’t leave it too late to secure the toy you have your eye on with plenty of time before others beat you to it!”

30 most in-demand children’s toys Christmas 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbie tops the list of the most in demand Christmas toys.

Barbie Dreamhouse: 90,500 monthly Google searches Barbie Dream Camper: 9900 monthly Google searches Playdoh Ice Cream Truck: 8100 monthly Google searches DJ Bouncin Beats: 5400 monthly Google searches Le Mieux Pony: 2900 monthly Google searches Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll: 1600 monthly Google searches Sink and Sand Game: 1600 monthly Google searches VTech Jotbot: 1000 monthly Google searches Throw Throw Avocado: 880 monthly Google searches Gigi the Giraffe: 590 monthly Google searches One Trick Pony Game: 590 monthly Google searches Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll: 480 monthly Google searches Barbie Fashionista Dolls: 480 monthly Google searches Jiggly Pets Noodle Pink Pup: 480 monthly Google searches Pokemon TCG Tin: 480 monthly Google searches Lego Friends Horse Show Trailer: 390 monthly Google searches Barbie Career Dolls: 320 monthly Google searches Jumping Sumo: 320 monthly Google searches Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon: 260 monthly Google searches Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit: 260 monthly Google searches Playmobil City Life Recycling Truck: 260 monthly Google searches Tick Tock Brick Nock: 260 monthly Google searches Duplo Wild Animals of South America: 210 monthly Google searches Lego City Express Passenger Train: 210 monthly Google searches Lego Creator Expert 10293 Santa’s Visit: 210 monthly Google searches Super Smile Dentist Kit: 210 monthly Google searches Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy: 170 monthly Google searches Lego Dots Big Message Board: 170 monthly Google searches Pictionary Air Star Wars: 170 monthly Google searches Roller Disco Peppa: 170 monthly Google searches

Advertisement Hide Ad