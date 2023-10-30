News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Breaking

Chris Kaba: Metropolitan police officer charged with murder to be named publicly

A police officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named publicly in January.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:56 GMT
The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. (Credit: PA)The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. (Credit: PA)
The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. (Credit: PA)

A police officer charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba will be named publicly. The Metropolitan Police firearms officer, who had previously been known only as NX121, is facing trial at the Old Bailey over the shooting of 24-year-old Mr Kaba in Streatham Hill, South London.

The officer will now be named publicly on January 30. Mr Kaba, a father-to-be, died from a single gunshot to the head on September 6, 2022 after the Audi he was driving was blocked by a police vehicle and an officer shot him through the car windscreen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Lucraft said that the officer’s name and date of birth will be made public next year, but that their home address or any image of them cannot be published.

Most Popular

    The Metropolitan Police marksman was charged with murder on September 20 this year, with the Crown Prosecution Service choosing not to publicly name the officer at that stage ahead of an application to keep him anonymous.

    He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, where District Judge Nina Tempia put an order in place banning publication of anything that would identify the officer, ahead of further legal hearings at the Old Bailey.

    A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on December 1, with a trial potentially starting on September 9 next year.

    Related topics:Chris Kaba