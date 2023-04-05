Consumer website Which? has revealed the cheapest UK supermarket in March. They compared the prices of 41 popular groceries in March and found the cheapest cost of a basket shop would have been £72.54 in total.

Supermarkets obviously stock thousands of items, and the basket shops that were used to compile the list contained the most common basket items, including Heinz baked beans, milk and tea bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people have their preferred supermarkets, mainly down to things like proximity from your home and convenience. But analysis from Which? discovered that you can save serious money at certain supermarkets.

In March, Aldi was the cheapest supermarket , but the gap closed with their rival Lidl. A basket cost on average was £72.54 at Aldi - just 25p less than at Lidl.

Most Popular

On the flip side, Waitrose proved to be the most expensive supermarket for the same shop making it £20.01 more expensive than Aldi. Also, of the four big supermarkets, Sainsbury’s was the cheapest at £80.27.

Which? also compared the cost of a larger trolley of 137 items which included the original 41, plus 96 more. This trolley included a larger number of branded items, such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)