Celebrity Gogglebox has added some major new stars to its upcoming season with naturalist and presenter Chris Packham, best known for his work on series such as Springwatch and more to join the show.

Joining Packham will be his step daughter and conservationist Megan McCubbin. On joining the series, Packham said: "Gogglebox is a real barometer of what the nation is talking about. I am looking forward for Megan and I to add our two-bits to the conversation!"

Other stars set to make an appearance when the show airs later this month includes Davina McCall with her partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, and comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby.

They will be joining an all ready star-studded cast featuring returning faces including Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Mo Gilligan with Babatunde Aléshé, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Sam Ryder and Scott Mills, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Others taking part this season will include Judi Love and Charlene White, comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey as well as Paul Sinha and husband Olly.

More names will be announced soon with Melanie C and her brother Paul, Miquita and Andi Oliver, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Gyles Brandreth and Joanna Lumley, and Rylan and his mum Linda all confirmed to be returning.

