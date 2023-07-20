Cadbury has axed a popular and iconic treat - leaving fans devastated. One parent has also raised concerns over the impact the decision may have on his neuro-divergent son, who has autism.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: “That’s the only chocolate he will eat, so I buy it in bulk. I started to notice that I was struggling to find it via online retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got in touch with Cadbury just to see if it was a temporary outage, as I was nervous it was going to be discontinued, and it was. I’ve been speaking to other parents and people with smaller kids are gutted because the larger size packs aren’t appropriate for larger tots.”

It was recently announced by the company that the mini bags of Dairy Milk buttons are on their way out. People will not have to learn to live without, or panic buy, as bigger 40g and 119g bags are still available.

Most Popular

Cadbury say that the decision to axe the popular treat comes as ‘consumer taste and trends change over the years’. Some parents also lamented the decision, claiming that the bigger packs are simply too large for children.