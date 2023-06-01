News you can trust since 1845
Burger King to hand out £1 Chicken Royale burgers next week - here’s how to claim

Burger King is offering customers the chance to claim a £1 burger for one day only

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Burger King is handing out chicken burgers for just £1 next week as it celebrates its first ever Chicken Royale Day. To honour the ‘much-loved’ burger, Burger King fans can pick up a bargain Chicken Royale on June 7 for just £1.

This ‘irresistible burger’ is made with 100% chicken breast wrapped in a special crisp coating, topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy mayo, and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun. Equally , the Vegan Royale is also on offer and boasts a crispy vegan patty from the Vegetarian Butcher, complete with iceberg lettuce and vegan mayo, served in the signature sesame seed bun.

In light of the celebration Burger King has also even created limited-edition crowns available in restaurants nationwide. The £1 burgers can be claimed by ordering through the Burger King app.

