Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family has confirmed. In a statement on social media, they said the diagnosis has come as a ‘relief’.

After being told he had aphasia last year, a condition causing problems with speech, the 67-year-old has now been told he has frontotemporal dementia - a common form of the disease in those aged under 60. The family also expressed their gratitude for the love they have received from the public.

Posting to her Instagram account, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, said: “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

