A poll of 2,000 Brits found Michelle Obama, Bill Gates or Arnold Schwarzenegger would be the best next president of the United States | Shutterstock

Create your dream US presidential cabinet - with a twist.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use this tool to curate exactly who you'd want to make the top decisions in the US - from Secretary of State to Vice President.

But forget about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris - you get to pick from the most loved celebrities - from Oprah Winfrey to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after research of 2,000 Brits found Michelle Obama, Bill Gates or Arnold Schwarzenegger would be the best next president of the United States.

Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were also on the list, and they were closely followed by George Clooney, Taylor Swift, and Keanu Reeves.

Michelle Obama was chosen to lead the country as president, with Tom Hanks as her vice president.

While Oprah Winfrey was deemed the best secretary of state.

A spokesperson from Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the survey for the US Lottos, Powerball and MegaMillions, said: "The US is home to many popular faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As recent history has shown, celebrity and political power in the USA has become even more inter-linked, with Arnie being governor of California – and of course, Donald Trump becoming president.

“But this has historical precedence too, former president Ronald Reagan who was in power in the 1980s, was a former actor too.”

75 per cent reckon leadership is the top attribute a candidate needs to be POTUS | Shutterstock

Pick your dream US cabinet

The research also found 34 per cent of adults believe celebrities with huge platforms have a ‘duty’ to share their political views with others.

But 39 per cent admit they don’t like it when celebrities air their thoughts about politics over social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to being in the top job, 75 per cent reckon leadership is the top attribute a candidate needs.

Second on the list is decisiveness (69 per cent) followed by integrity (68 per cent) and communication skills (67 per cent).

A third (34 per cent) believe a celebrity’s fame better qualifies them to connect with voters, than someone who is a career politician.

And 37 per cent believe stars can bring charisma to a political role normal politicians may lack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While authors topped the list of celebrities which might make the best President with 14 per cent of the vote, 13 per cent opted for actors – and just three per cent for musicians.

But 50 per cent reckon a celeb’s social media following would give them an advantage in an election, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

The spokesperson from Lottoland.co.uk added: “It’s really interesting to see how many Brits are so invested in US politics.

“It shows how our cultures are blending into one.”

Top 30 celebrities who would make a good US president:

Michelle Obama Bill Gates Arnold Schwarzenegger Tom Hanks Samuel L Jackson Elon Musk Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Oprah Winfrey Keanu Reeves George Clooney Taylor Swift Morgan Freeman Dolly Parton Tom Cruise Beyoncé Meryl Streep Kanye West Lady Gaga Will Smith Jeff Goldblum Jim Carrey LeBron James Ellen DeGeneres Tiger Woods Matthew McConaughey Angelina Jolie Sandra Bullock Kris Jenner Leonardo DiCaprio Chris Evans