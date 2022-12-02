TV’s favourite family The Simpsons may be coy when it comes to which state Springfield may reside in, but what would happen in the event the first family of television moved over to the United Kingdom? Furthermore, what if The Simpsons decided to move into a Tudor home compared to a modern, minimalist build?

If such thoughts have kept you awake at night, Household Quotes decided to reimagine what The Simpsons home would look like throughout different architectural periods of UK homes. Each reimagining demonstrates what architectural features make such builds important through the history of British construction , including the materials used throughout history.

The history lesson starts back during the Tudor period , where the rich built manors of stone and glass and the poorest lived in mud and straw cob houses, while The Simpsons would have enjoyed the luxury of ‘half-timbered’ houses: sturdy wooden frames panelled with wattle and daub.

The flash look of the art deco period of British housing might remind many Simpsons fans of the garish look of Troy McClure’s bachelor pad (voiced by the late Phil Hartman ), while if Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie were to emigrate to the UK in the 1970s would more than likely have moved into terraced housing, which became a popular and affordable alternative to high-rise living.

Household Quotes hoped that by redesigning the iconic Simpsons home in eight British housing styles it would demonstrate British architectural history in a simpler form. In doing so, they hope to give homeowners a little more knowledge of what they have bought, what they are buying and what features could help sell a property with a rudimentary knowledge of the time period of the home.

