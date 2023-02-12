BRIT Awards returned to ITV last night for its first ever Saturday slot in broadcasting history. As expected, Harry Styles triumphantly walked away with four awards but it wasn’t the former One Direction star who got heads turning.

The night was far from seamless with typically awkward table interviews, controversial speeches and unexpected technical difficulties. For better or worse, the BRITs provided a host of worthwhile talking points and moments solidified in award show folklore.

From Wet Leg’s chaotic acceptance speech to Mo Giligan’s drink-induced name kerfuffle, here are the most controversial and bizarre moments from the Brit Awards ceremony 2023.

Sam Smith’s inflatable latex ‘thing’

Sam Smith’s red carpet outfit is up there with Bjork’s swan dress and reminiscent of something that would appear on one of the Icelandic artist’s album covers in the late 90s (Homogenic, anyone?).

Already Smith’s number is being memed left and right, from none other than Scotland’s newest singer songwriter Sam Capaldi. Lewis’s hilarious instagram post is just one of many.

The absurd design is nothing but eye-catching, iconic and is definitely a moment.

Who is Sam Capaldi?!

Returning host Mo Gilligan made headlines after mispronouncing the name of former BRIT award winner Lewis Capaldi, accidentally calling him Sam Capaldi.

Giligan recovered from the mistake, blaming the drinks at the BRITs for being "extra strong". If anything, it injected some fun and chaos into the evening.

Technical difficulties… so here’s Adele

The host was set to face another curveball when he had to apologise to viewers at home for “technical difficulties” prior to the final and biggest award of the night. Instead of witnessing another win from Styles, viewers were treated to footage from last year’s show of Adele performing “I Drink Wine”.

The BRITs has not confirmed the exact reason for the delay but with the temperament of technology at an award show of that size, it’s at least understandable.

Tom Grennan’s joke

Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan took to the stage to announce the next award, when Tom Grennan asked Goulding a fairly forward question… “are those real?” Goulding was wearing a breastplate-moulded top and responded “No, mine are much further apart.”

Wet Leg’s anti-tory moment

The band from the Isle of White picked up two awards for best new artist and best group - not bad going for your debut year at the BRITs. The first speech saw lead singer Rhian Teasdale mock Alex Turner’s dramatic speech from 2014, when Arctic Monkeys also won for Best Group.

Wet Leg’s bassist Ellis Durand (far right) said: “F*** the Tories,” forcing ITV to quickly censor the line.

"That rock’n’roll, eh? That rock’n’roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp...” she joked.

However the band’s second speech was a little less rehearsed with members passing the microphone around, hoping someone could conjure a few words. That was until band’s bassist Ellis Durand said: “F*** the Tories,” forcing ITV to quickly censor the line.

Harry’s nod to 1D and female artists

A week after his success at the GRAMMYs, Styles was expecting a busy night at the podium. His final speech was perhaps the most heartfelt and went over incredibly well with fans acquainted with his days of being in a boyband.

"I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much," said Styles.

