Blue Light Card holders are in for a treat as the ‘Big Blue’ weekend is back. The event, which has been described as the ‘Black Friday’ for the Blue Light community will take place from June 30 to July 3.

Blue Light Card holders will be able to enjoy exclusive savings on big brands, enter competitions with amazing prizes, or stock up on essentials just in time for summer The four day event will play host to more than 80 exclusive offers, with enhanced savings on everything from clothing, holidays, BBQ essentials, days out and accessories.

Blue Light has partnered with brands such as Hotels.com, Bill’s, loveholidays, Ninja Kitchen and ODEON to offer members incredible savings including increased offer boosts, holiday vouchers, discounts on top of sale, free gifts and more!

Blue Light Card CEO, Tom Dalby, said: “After the success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to re-introduce Big Blue Weekend to demonstrate our continued gratitude to the Blue Light community who give their all to keep us safe, healthy and supported.

"This exclusive sale weekend will offer up some amazing discounts to help our members save on plenty of summer essentials, book their next trip away, or just treat themselves to something special."

Blue Light discounts are available to people in certain jobs including the NHS, fire service and teachers.

Blue Light Card holders will be able to get exclusive offers this weekend

Blue Light Big weekend - list of offers

Holidays

- Hotels.com

- loveholidays

- Holiday Extras

- Parkdean Resorts

- Expedia

Fashion

- Seasalt Cornwall

- Puma

- Hollister

- River Island

- Ted Baker

Beauty

- ESPA

- The Body Shop

- GHD

- Lancome

- LOOKFANTASTIC

Days out

- Thorpe Park

- Blackpool Tower Eye

- Legoland Windsor Resort

- Madame Tussauds Blackpool

- Chessington World of Adventures

Home

- Shark

- Hoover

- Hotpoint

- Emma Bridgewater

- Ninja

Blue Light Card - how to sign up

Blue Light Card s offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants and are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website .

4x4 Response Ambulance Service

Blood Bikes

Border Force

British Army

Cave Rescue

Community First Responders

Fire Service

Highways England Traffic Officer

HM Armed Forces Veterans

HM Coastguard

HM Prison Service

Immigration Enforcement

Lowland Search and Rescue

MoD Fire Service

MoD Police

Mountain Rescue

NHS

Police

Red Cross

Reserve Armed Forces

RNLI

Royal Air Force

Royal Marines

Royal Navy

Search and Rescue

Social Care Workers

St Andrews Ambulance

St John Ambulance