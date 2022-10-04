BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Movie Week songs and routines - including music from Grease and Jurassic Park
Celebs and their professional counterparts will be performing to some movie classics on the third week of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
Strictly season is in full swing as the hoard of celebrities foxtrot into their third week of live shows this weekend.
The second episode of Strictly Come Dancing saw the cast of well-known celebrities, as well as their official partners, stun viewers with jaw-dropping routines to pop favourites such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Adele.
High scorers Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu danced their way to the top in Week 2 and impressed judges with a Quickstep to Love on Top by Beyonce which landed them 34 points - making them last week’s top scorers.
However, Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington found themselves in the dance-off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova after the first week of live voting.
In a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, the couples performed their dances again with Kaye and Kai performing their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. And Matt and Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.
Following the dance-off, the judges decided to send Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington home in the first week of eliminations - with all other contestants looking ahead to Week 3 - Movie Week!
What is the theme for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 3 live show?
Get your popcorn at the ready as this week the celebs shake their stuff to songs from their favourite movies.
What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?
The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 14 couples will be performing in week three:
Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: Peppy and George from The Artist
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids
Fleur East and Vito Copolla
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu
- Routine: Waltz
- Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
- Routine: Rumba
- Song: Theme from Jurassic Park
James Bye and Amy Dowden
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
- Routine: Samba
- Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King
Tony Adams and Katya Jones
- Routine: Samba
- Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing this weekend
The third live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, October 8, from 6.30 pm.
To catch up on previous episodes or series, you can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.