BBC axes two daytime TV programmes as dramatic schedule shake-up continues
The publicly funded broadcaster has decided to cut more fan-favorite programmes. This change follows the cancellation of Morning Live last week to make room in the TV guide for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Morning Live has been canned for the coming month, and viewers are now experiencing interruptions to their usual viewings of Bargain Hunt and Homes Under the Hammer. The BBC is adjusting its programming to accommodate continuous Olympic coverage.
For the coming week, both shows, which are typically part of BBC One’s afternoon lineup, will be broadcast on BBC Two instead. This adjustment coincides with BBC Breakfast being taken off the air two hours early on Saturday.
Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were hosting when the show ended unexpectedly.
Stayt said: “Lots to look forward to of course, the Olympics are officially under way.”
Munchetty added: “Hence we will be leaving you now. But of course Breakfast will be back tomorrow from 6am.”
