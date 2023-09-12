Barclays bank to axe 450 jobs across business after shutting dozens of branches - full list of closures
Barclays has closed dozens of bank branches across the UK in the past year, with nine more closures announced earlier this month - full list.
Barclays is planning to cut around 450 jobs across the business, according to trade union Unite. The union said its members were informed by the banking giant of the decision on Tuesday (September 12).
It is understood that mid to senior level staff at the business’s head office are likely to be affected by the job cuts. It comes after reports that Barclays was looking to slash costs while working on a wider strategy review.
Unite, which represents staff members at the bank, slammed the “unnecessary and unjustified” decision and said it will meet with the group’s chief executive to push for a guarantee of non-compulsory job losses, which means staff are invited to volunteer for redundancy.
Unite’s national officer, Dominic Hook, said: “How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis? This isn’t an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits.
“If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified. The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays.
“The bank must scrap these plans and reconsider. Unite is willing to work with the bank to ensure staff are given re-training and redeployment opportunities.”
A spokesperson for Barclays said: “We continue to review and adapt our operations based on the ways customers are choosing to interact with us. These changes will enable greater collaboration across our teams, allowing us to continue to improve service for customers and clients. We are committed to supporting colleagues through this change, working closely with Unite.”
Barclays has closed dozens of bank branches across the UK in the past year, with nine more closures announced earlier this month. These are:
- 56 Station Road, Redcar - 15/11/2023
- 505 - 507 Kingsbury Road, London - 10/11/2023
- 64 High Street, Pwllheli, Wales - 15/11/2023
- 28 Market Place, Cirencester - 17/11/2023
- 7 Market Place, Middleton in Teesdale - 17/11/2023
- 91 Taff Street, Pontypridd, Wales - 16/11/2023
- 93 Euston Road, London - 15/11/2023
- 6 Market Place, Durham - 08/12/2023
- 86/90 Dalton Road, Barrow In Furness - 17/11/2023
Full list of Barclays bank branches that have already closed
- 16 Newton Road, Mumbles, Swansea - 07/03/2023
- 100 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port - 02/03/2023
- 4 Sycamore Road, Amersham - 01/03/2023
- 161 High Street, Kings Heath, Birmingham - 10/03/2023
- 227/231 Heathway, Dagenham - 03/03/2023
- 21 Market Place, Sleaford - 08/03/2023
- 6 Manor Street, Bridlington - 06/03/2023
- The Parade, Liskeard - 02/03/2023
- 39/40 Fleet Street, Torquay - 08/03/2023
- 85 High Street, Sittingbourne - 08/03/2023
- 2B St Mary Street, Weymouth - 03/03/2023
- 1 Hanbury Road, Bargoed - 14/04/2023
- 260 Walworth Road, London - 13/04/2023
- 104/108 Tower Bridge Road, London - 19/04/2023
- 70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis, Warley - 21/04/2023
- 93-95 Hutton Road, Shenfield - 19/04/2023
- 304 Green Street, London - 20/04/2023
- 5 Church Street, Barnoldswick - 14/04/2023
- 45 Oxford Road, Guiseley - 12/04/2023
- 390 Harrogate Road, Leeds - 21/04/2023
- 3 Station Road, Flitwick - 14/04/2023
- 8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes - 18/04/2023
- 55 Front Street, Stanhope, Bishop Auckland - 21/04/2023
- Market Square, Keswick - 21/04/2023
- 42 High Street, Hunstanton - 12/04/2023
- 10 Market Place, Macclesfield - 14/04/2023
- 7 High Street, Chislehurst - 04/05/2023
- 2 Church Street, Heywood - 28/04/2023
- 19 Church Street, St Helens - 04/05/2023
- 43/44 High Street, Gosport - 26/04/2023
- 221 Watling Street, Radlett - 05/05/2023
- 19 Fleet Street, London - 03/05/2023
- 18a North End, Bedale - 26/04/2023
- Market Place, Leyburn - 05/05/2023
- 3 Ely Valley Road, Talbot Green - 05/05/2023
- 2 New Street, Oundle - 05/05/2023
- 46/49 Broad Street, Stamford - 28/04/2023
- 10 High Street, Oakham - 28/04/2023
- 45 Market Street, Wymondham - 28/04/2023
- 56 High Street, Watton - 03/05/2023
- 16 High Street, Bridgwater - 26/04/2023
- 137 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London - 07/07/2023
- 35 Notting Hill Gate, London - 16/06/2023
- 47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil - 14/06/2023
- 10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale - 09/06/2023
- 21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch - 09/06/2023
- 6/8 High Street, Ringwood - 08/06/2023
- 21 High Street, Lymington - 15/06/2023
- 4 High Street, Manningtree - 07/06/2023
- 10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester - 13/06/2023
- 3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham - 14/06/2023
- 1 Station Road, Knowle - 16/06/2023
- 1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford - 15/06/2023
- 29 High Street, Mildenhall - 14/06/2023
- 58 High Street, Newmarket - 09/06/2023
- 46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo - 23/06/2023
- 38/42 High St, Mold - 30/06/2023
- 12 Station Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea - 30/06/2023
- 24 Fore Street, Tiverton - 28/06/2023
- 106 High Street, Honiton - 23/06/2023
- 10 The Square, Caterham - 23/06/2023
- 112 Woodcote Road, Wallington - 28/06/2023
- 65/67 Sandgate Road, Folkestone - 23/06/2023
- 66 Market Place, Chippenham - 23/06/2023
- 1 The Square, Holmes Chapel - 27/06/2023
- 13/15 Victoria Square, Holmfirth - 23/06/2023
- 337/339 Stanley Road, Bootle - 30/06/2023
- 207 High Road, Loughton - 22/06/2023
- 28 Chesterton Road, Cambridge - 28/06/2023
- 35 Market Hill, Sudbury - 06/07/2023
- 235 Northolt Road, South Harrow - 14/07/2023
- 7 The Cross, Oswestry - 14/07/2023
- 9 Castle Street, Llangollen - 07/07/2023
- 62 Station Road, Hayes - 13/07/2023
- 1 High Street, Canvey Island - 07/07/2023
- 61 Bow Street, Lisburn - 21/07/2023
- 3 High Street, Portadown - 28/07/2023
- 15 High Street, Chipping Norton - 06/07/2023
- 76 High Street, Yarm - 14/07/2023
- 1 Gravel Hill, Wombourne - 12/07/2023
- 78 Regent Street, Kingswood - 06/07/2023
- 20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick - 07/07/2023
- 1 Seafield Road, Seahouses - 14/07/2023
- 18 Main Street, Bentham - 12/07/2023
- 100/101 Bute Street, Treorchy - TBC
- 17/21 High Street, East Grinstead - 21/07/2023
- 46 High Street, Heathfield - 26/07/2023
- 2 Arena Court, Sheffield - 21/07/2023
- 7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether, Barnsley - 26/07/2023
- Unit H, The Galleries, Washington - 21/07/2023
- 25 The Parade, Oadby - 20/07/2023
- 20 High Street, Market Harborough - 28/07/2023
- 3/5 Kingsland High Street, London - 28/07/2023
- 463/465 Brixton Road, London - 19/07/2023
- 255 Fleet Road, Fleet - 19/07/2023
- 133 High Street, Dunfermline - 18/08/2023
- 16 Murray Place, Stirling - 11/08/2023
- 52 Tredegar Street, Risca - TBC
- 18 Queen Elizabeth II Square, Chelmsford - 11/08/2023
- 18 High Street, Burnham-on-Crouch - 22/08/2023
- 118 High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme - 25/08/2023
- 90 Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove - 11/08/2023
- 1 Lower Northam Road, Hedge End, Southampton - 17/08/2023
- 20/24 Upper Market Street, Eastleigh - 11/08/2023
- 31 Market Place Wokingham - 18/08/2023
- 17 High Street, Bognor Regis - 09/08/2023
- 74 Front Street, Prudhoe - 11/08/2023
- Westgate, Haltwhistle - 18/08/2023
- High Street, St Ives - 08/09/2023
- 6 Killigrew Street, Falmouth - 15/09/2023
- 29/30 High Street, Windsor - 23/08/2023
- 6 Market Place, Harleston - TBC
- 14 Market Hill, Diss - 23/08/2023
- 27 Market Hill, Framlingham - 25/08/2023
- 41 Market Place, Newark - 17/08/2023
- 30/32 Bridge Street, Worksop - 24/08/2023
- 35 Frederick Street, Birmingham - 18/08/2023
- 351/359 Soho Road, Birmingham - 24/08/2023
- 18 Stony Street, Frome - 23/08/2023
- 9 The Bulwark, Brecon - 25/08/2023
- 45 High Street, Biggleswade - 18/08/2023
- 59 Grove Street, Wilmslow - 25/08/2023
- 4 Corn Street, Leominster - 01/09/2023
- 100 Market Street, St Andrews - 08/09/2023
- 8 Market Street, Wellingborough - 01/09/2023
- 61 Lower Ground Floor, The Arcade, Westfield, London - 01/09/2023
- 131 Finchley Road, London - 06/09/2023
- 60 Putney High Street, London - 01/09/2023
- 32 High Street, Chalfont St Peter - 31/08/2023
- 16 High Street, Harpenden - 06/09/2023
- Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge - 15/09/2023
- 39 High Street, Haverhill - 08/09/2023
- 5 Market Place, Pontefract - 22/09/2023
- Bank Street, Hemsworth - 15/09/2023
- 1 Breadmarket Street, Lichfield - 15/09/2023
- The Shopping Village, Castle Point Centre B, Bournemouth - 20/09/2023
- 26 Evesham Walk, Kingfisher Shopping Centre, Redditch - 29/09/2023
- 2 The Strand, Bude - 29/09/2023
- 2 Chester Road, Newquay - 13/10/2023
- 21 Hanover Square, Mayfair, London - 29/09/2023
- 25 Charing Cross Road, London - 06/10/2023
- 17 Market Place, Fakenham - 06/10/2023
- Chapel Street, Easingwold - 13/10/2023
- 24 Market Place, Thirsk - 25/10/2023
- 23 Yorkersgate, Malton - 19/10/2023
- The Twyn, Caerphilly - 13/10/2023
- 42 Wellfield Road, Roath Park, Cardiff - 20/10/2023
- 16 High Street North, Dunstable - 13/10/2023
- 2 Market Square, Leighton Buzzard - 18/10/2023
- Unit 33, Arcades Shopping Centre, Ashton-under-Lyne - 13/10/2023
- Unit 2 Blue, Media City UK, Salford - 20/10/2023
- Station Road, Hoveton, Norwich - 01/12/2023
- 3 St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich - 27/10/2023
- 3 Castle Street, Dumfries - 13/10/2023
- 28 Station Road, Cuffley, Potters Bar - 13/10/2023
- 51 High Street, Hoddesdon - 17/11/2023
