News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
7 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Asda makes huge change to Blue Light discount scheme - am I eligible & how to sign up

Asda has announced Blue Light Card holders will be able to get 10 percent off their shopping by using the app

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:27 BST- 2 min read

Asda has announced a huge change to the way Blue Light card holders will receive their discount from the store. From tomorrow (May 4) essential workers such as NHS staff, police officers and the fire service will be able to get 10 percent off their shopping by simply scanning their Asda Rewards app at the checkout.

Previously Blue Light Card holders had to present their Blue Light Card and ID at the checkout to get the discounted price. Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blue Light Card holders who scan their Asda Rewards app in-store for the first time between May 4 and May 31 will also receive a £2.50 bonus in their Cashpots, deposited in June.

Asda Rewards provides customers with the chance to earn pounds, rather than points, each time they purchase certain products or complete a milestone mission. More than four million customers use the Rewards app every month and have accrued over £70m in their Cashpots, which they can spend to reduce their grocery bills.

Most Popular

    Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We are really proud of our partnership with Asda and know how much our members have enjoyed using the discount. Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and the continuation of this partnership will support millions of blue light workers across the country.

    Asda is giving new customers £5 when they use the appAsda is giving new customers £5 when they use the app
    Asda is giving new customers £5 when they use the app
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Since last May, our members have saved a phenomenal £128 million when shopping at Asda and I hope the extension of the 10% discount plus the added benefits of using the Rewards app, will continue to help families and individuals across the UK during the cost-of-living crisis.”

    Mark Baxter, senior director for Loyalty at Asda, said: “The Blue Light community do a fantastic job at keeping us all safe, healthy, and supported, so we’re happy to be able to offer them exclusive offers through our popular Asda Rewards app.

    “As well as benefiting from everyday low prices, Asda Rewards users earn pounds through the app, and by building their Cashpot, are rewarded for simply shopping with Asda.”     

    Blue Light Card - how to sign up

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Blue Light Card which offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website.

    4x4 Response Ambulance Service

    Blood Bikes

    Border Force

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    British Army

    Cave Rescue

    Community First Responders

    Fire Service

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Highways England Traffic Officer

    HM Armed Forces Veterans

    HM Coastguard

    HM Prison Service

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Immigration Enforcement

    Lowland Search and Rescue

    MoD Fire Service

    MoD Police

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Mountain Rescue

    NHS

    Police

    Red Cross

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Reserve Armed Forces

    RNLI

    Royal Air Force

    Royal Marines

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Royal Navy

    Search and Rescue

    Social Care Workers

    St Andrews Ambulance

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    St John Ambulance

    UK Visas and Immigration

    Asda Rewards app - how to use

    To access the Asda Rewards app to get the Blue Light discount you will need to download it via your phone’s app store. You will then be able to start earning cash as you spend in Asda, as well as be offered deals based on your purchases.

    Related topics:Emergency servicesShoppingWorkersNHSFire serviceASDARetailers