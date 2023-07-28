Argos is handing out hundreds of extra Nectar points when customers shop in store and online this weekend. To celebrate the retailers 50th birthday, Argos is giving away five times more points on every purchase made over £1.

The Nectar points surge will be available from Friday, July 29 to to Monday 31 to help customers to collect even more points than usual and maximising the value of their shop. Customers will need to spend a minimum of £1 to access the offer, as well as swiping their Nectar card at checkout in store, or linking their Nectar card to their Argos.co.uk account for online orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the bonus Nectar points, customers will find up to 25 percent off selected top brands when shopping, including products from Samsung, Garmin and Pyrex. Huge savings can also be seen on must-have products such as the Barbie Estate Dolls House - the perfect present during ‘Barbie mania’ - which is half price at £90, down from £180 and has 450 Nectar points up for grabs over the duration of this weekend’s Nectar event.

Most Popular

Argos is handing out 5x more Nectar points this weekend

Nectar Points - how to use them