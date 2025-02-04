The budget-friendly version proves you don't need an A-lister's budget to make a royal entrance

Aldi is bringing red carpet glamour to its famous middle aisle, unveiling a show-stopping castle headdress inspired by Jaden Smith's bizarre Grammy Awards look.

While Smith's avant-garde accessory turned heads and sparked confusion across social media last night, Aldi's budget-friendly version proves you don't need an A-lister's budget to make a royal entrance.

Created using Aldi's wooden toy castle, the supermarket's take on this showcases just how diverse their Specialbuys range is and how shoppers can achieve red carpet drama for a fraction of the designer price.

The ABODI Wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece sported by Jaden Smith at the Grammy’s last night retails for a RRP of $4,500 = about £3,700. Jaden Smith’s look attracted masses of attention on social media, with trending comments including: “Elementary kids when they show off their school projects” and “did he lose a bet?” the most popular.

“#aldiwearsitbetter”

“Haha love it .. You little rascals! Hope yours cost a bit less less than his !! $4,600 for a hat is a little extreme”

"Great to see Jaden Smith has gone as The Curse at Alton Manor for this years Grammys," one person wrote on X

“Hey Siri, play HOUSE by Beyonce” said another.

Aldi have posted their new iconic Grammy look on their own social channels. The wooden toy range covers all kinds of toys from climbing frames to kitchens and puzzles to coffee machines and castles. The wooden toy range is bigger and better each year and is incredibly popular amongst customers when it lands in stores.

When last on sale the Wooden Princess Castle retailed for just £24.99.

A spokesperson from Aldi said: "Our middle aisle is once again proving itself as the ultimate trend-spotting destination. At Aldi, we believe everyone deserves their showstopper moment. Our wooden castle is both a statement piece and a practical toy once the paparazzi have gone home.”

“Who knows what else customers will find in the middle aisle to make a statement look - as with all Special buys once they’re gone, they’re gone.