Aldi has cut the price of 30 items in a fresh cost of living boost to shoppers. The bargain supermarket says it has cut the price on a number of items by around 7% on average.

The move is the latest of more than 130 prices that Aldi has cut in the past two months across its entire range. The latest price cuts mean cheaper deals on fruit, butter, canned food, personal hygiene products, pet treats and more.

Last month saw Aldi slash the price of 10 fruit and vegetables by up to 36%. Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our promise is that we will always offer the lowest grocery prices and we’re doing everything we can to pass savings on to our customers.

“As Britain’s cheapest supermarket, shoppers are switching to Aldi from every other supermarket.”

Aldi: Latest price cuts

Everyday Essentials Oranges (5pk) - Old price: 95p, new price: 89p

Pak choi 250g - Old price: £1.09, new price: 99p

Everyday Essentials Apples (6pk) - Old price: 99p, new price: 95p

Flat Peaches (4pk) - Old price: 89p, new price: 85p

Specially Selected Easy Peelers (600g) - Old price: £1.49, new price: £1.39

Vitacat Supreme Chunks - Old price: 75p, new price: 69p

Protein Pouch - Old price: 99p, new price: 95p

Active Yogurt - Old price: £1.49, new price: £1.39

Squidgy Pouches - Old price: 89p, new price: 85p

Protein Pudding - Old price: £1.25, new price: £1.19

Flora Butter/Light - Old price: £2.15, new price: £1.89

Lurpak Spreadable (600g) - Old price: £5.35, new price: £4.89

Lurpak Lighter (600g) - Old price: £5.35, new price: £4.89

Kebab & Naan wraps - Old price: £1.15, new price: 99p

Natural Dog Treats - Old price: £2.15, new price: £1.99

Knorr Stock Pot (8 pk) - Old price: £2.80, new price: £2.79

Tuna chunks in Brine - Old price: £2.65, new price: £2.49

Biodegradable Wipes - Old price: £1.09, new price: 99p

Knitted & Traditional Cloths - Old price: £1.35, new price: £1.29

Always Dailies Pantyliners - Old price: £2.49, new price: £2.39

Specially Selected GF Meringue Nests - Old price: £1.29, new price: £1.19

Raisins (500g) - Old price: £1.19, new price: £1.15

Cal Free Sweetener Tablets (850) - Old price: 98p, new price: 85p

Belgian Waffles - Old price: £1.55, new price: £1.35