Al Pacino is set to become a dad again at the age of 83 after it was revealed his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant. According to TMZ , the couple are expecting their first child together after their relationship was made public in April 2022.

The Oscar-winning actor is already a father to three children from two previous relationships. He shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with National Lampoon star Beverly D’Angelo, having had Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

The news comes just a month after his longtime colleague Robert De Niro, 79 welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend, Tiffany Chen last month. The Hollywood icons have starred together in blockbusters such as 2019’s The Irishman, 1995’s Heat and 1974’s The Godfather Part II.

Noor has previously been linked romantically with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and cinema icon Clint Eastwood – although in the latter’s case she said they were just family friends.

According to a report by Page Six in April 2022 , the age gap between them “doesn’t seem to be a problem”, adding that the Kuwaiti-American film producer “mostly dates very rich older men”.

The source said: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” Most recently, she shared a photo with Al via Instagram on April 20, 2023.

The report said Noor’s career is also in the entertainment industry, like her high profile boyfriends. She has worked as a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort and an executive producer on the 2018 TV Short Brosa Nostra, per her IMDb page.

