A Place in The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has hit back at ‘cruel trolls’ leaving nasty comments on his social media posts following his cancer diagnosis. The 49-year-old was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, which has spread to his brain, in August 2020, and publicly shared his prognosis in December.

This week, Jonnie took to Instagram to share a photo of an outfit he had planned to wear to a photoshoot the next day. However, despite Jonnie’s positivity a troll took to the comments to leave a cruel message in a now-deleted post.

The person in question wrote under the post: “Shouldn’t you be spending your final days/weeks with your kids rather than doing all this paid publicity? Just saying.”

The presenter responded in the comments section of his post: ‘It was a shoot WITH my family but just to confirm. You are the worst human being I can imagine meeting’. Hundreds of supporters also commented to say they were ‘disgusted’ and ‘appalled’.

One person commented: “What a terrible thing to say about Jonnie. He is working to provide for his family. How cruel to think this let alone actually print it.”

Another said: “What a mean comment. I would imagine Jonnie is attempting to carry on life as normally as possible, provide for his family and from his previous posts spend loads of time with his family. If you cannot say anything nice DONT say anything at all. Just saying”

While a third added: “Jonnie, this has absolutely disgusted me! People love to delve into people’s lives and criticise every aspect of their life. They are wicked, evil, vile human beings.”

