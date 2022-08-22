Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s that time of year where everyone seems to be talking about getting their A Level and BTEC results, but you may be sat there thinking the University route isn’t for you.

Or maybe you’re looking for a change in career and don’t want to take a few years out studying in a classroom.

According to research by Aviva, around 24 percent of the UK’s former students actually regret going to university and while for some careers you will need to go down the uni route, here’s a list of 11 top jobs that don’t require a degree - and there’s something for everyone.

From solicitors and air traffic controllers, to Royal Navy officers and visual effect artists, there are loads of jobs on the market that you don’t need a degree for.

Instead you may need to do an apprenticeship or take a series of tests as part of your training for the different roles.

With salary data compiled from the government’s National Career Service, here’s the top 11 jobs in 2022 that do not require a degree and how much you could be looking to earn.

1. Air Traffic controller

For 24 hours a day air traffic controllers keep some of the busiest airspace moving and in order. The work is labelled challenging and demanding yet rewarding.

To be eligible for this job you must be over 18 and have at least 5 GCSEs or equivalent at grade 4 or above (previously A-C) including English and Maths.

Salary: £18,000 - £43,000

2. Solicitor

Solicitors advise clients on the law, and can specialise in many areas such as commercial, criminal law and more.

You can become a solicitor by training on the job, since solicitor apprenticeships were given the green light in 2015.

Despite this, it’s still a hard route. You’ll need good A Levels and to take some hard exams to pass, with everything taking around five to six years to complete.

Salary: £25,000 - £100,000

3. Junior 2D artist - visual effects

Junior 2D artists produce stunning visual effects and assist senior VFX artists, preparing elements for final shots.

Eventually, the artists are employed by production companies and get to work on TV series and films.

There’s a short course available at the London MetFilm school, although some apprenticeships are available too.

Salary: £18,000 - £50,000

4. Lab Technician

Laboratory technicians work in many areas from forensic to medical science, and can even branch into nuclear science too.

The job varies, as you can set up experiments, record data and more with a real eye for attention to detail.

All relevant science A Levels will help you break into the industry, whilst two-year apprenticeship schemes can be found through certain employers.

Salary: £17,000 - £30,000+

5. Police Constable

We all largely know what police officers do, as they investigate crime, pursue criminals and try to make the country a safer place.

No education is required for a formal direct application but you will have to do physical and written tests.

Salary: £19,000 - £41,000

6. Environmental Conservation Officer

Climate change has never been so topical, with ECOs mentoring the outdoors whilst also encouraging others to enjoy the environment around them.

They also manage wildlife habitats, and keep tabs on monitoring rivers prone to flooding and coast areas.

To get there, you can volunteer and apply for environmental conservation apprenticeships.

Salary: From £19,000

7. Professional services

Quite a vague job title, people in this profession do a whole host of work such as auditing, consulting, financial advisory work, tax consulting and more.

They work with clients from a wide range of industries, developing valuable business advisory skills.

Deloitte and PwC offer apprenticeships which help A Level students gain professional qualifications.

Salary: £18,000 - £80,000 (depending on specialty)

8. Computer forensic analyst

This job is cyber security, and the goal is to investigate and put a stop to cyber crime.

This opens many doors, as you could work for the police, security services and more.

You can help stop crimes such as commerical espionage, theft, fraud and even terrorism.

As the internet expands and evolves, cyber security professionals are always in high demand, and sectors that include energy companies, security services and more offer apprenticeships.

Salary: £25,000 - £50,000

9. Nuclear engineer

A very important job, nuclear engineers ensure the safe running of nuclear power stations.

The National Nuclear Lab offers apprenticeships and the Ministry of Defence has rolled out a new nuclear undergraduate engineering apprenticeships.

Salary: £25,000 - £58,000

10. Youth worker

As we come out of the pandemic, youth workers are key in helping youngsters develop social skills whilst working on themselves too.

You could be organising sports one day, be involved with counselling and working with the authorities.

The usual route into this industry is through volunteering, but you can now get in via a youth work apprenticeship.

Salary: £18,000 - £33,000

11. Royal Navy Officer

We’ve all seen the Royal Navy advertisement, and it’s true, the sectors are widespread.

You can choose a specialist area that includes submarine, intelligence, mine warfare and more.

Typically, you’ll need five GCSEs at A* - C and two or three A Levels.

You’ll also have to undergo an aptitude and ability test, before passing a fitness test and an interview.

A more rigorous assessment will ensure you’re capable both physically and mentally.