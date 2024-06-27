Direct Line

One in six wedding guests admit to drink-driving the morning after a marriage celebration.

A quarter of those aged 18-34 - the most likely offenders - have done this within the last year.

More than a fifth (21 per cent) of men admit they planned to avoid drinking alcohol but changed their mind - and still driven home at the end of the night.

The research was commissioned by Direct Line to highlight the dangers of morning-after drink driving, with a car crashing into a three-metre high wedding cake outside Blenheim Palace.

The study found those aged 18-34 are the most likely offenders | Direct Line

Raising awareness

The poll of 2,000 adults found 29 per cent of attendees who drink, will neck a staggering 16 or more alcoholic beverages at a wedding.

Matt Pernet for the insurer said: "As one of the UK’s leading motor insurers, we’re on a mission to help make roads safer for everyone.

“With people planning to attend spring and summer weddings, raising awareness of the dangers of drink-driving the morning after is incredibly important.”

Nearly half (47 per cent) of wedding-goers that have attended a ceremony within the last two years, say they were treated to a free bar.

A fifth of men surveyed also drink over half of their recommended daily calorie allowance in beer at a wedding, over just five drinks.