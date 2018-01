There are currently 500 unemployed people aged between 18 and 24 in Falkirk according to the latest figures, which is a decrease of three per cent on this time last year.

The total number of unemployed in the area is 2205 – the same as this time in 2017.

The figures come as the Department for Work and Pensions announced that unemployment in the UK is down 3000 on quarter and is now at the lowest rate since 1975.