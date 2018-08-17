Working group will look to help Falkirk town centre

A working group was recently formed involving the council, Falkirk BID and other town centre stakeholders, seeking clarity on the means to deliver much needed investment in the town centre.

The administration proposed this group should develop a regeneration action plan including recommendations for delivery of the headquarters facility and a workshop is being held to take this forward, with assistance in this work sought from Scottish Government, Scottish Futures Trust, Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Architecture and Design Scotland.

The working group will give recommendations for the way ahead to be considered by the council and other bodies.

As far as elected members, the new working group will consist of Councillors Dennis Goldie and Robert Bissett (Labour), Malcolm Nicol and Nigel Harris (Conservative), Billy Buchanan (Independent) and three SNP councillors.

Councillor David Alexander said: “We cannot confirm our nominations at this time.”

However, he did propose council leader Cecil Meiklejohn take up one of the SNP’s allocated seats and be the chairperson of the working group, which everyone at Tuesday’s executive agreed.

Councillor Meiklejohn nominated Councillor Robert Spears, the portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, to fill the independent member seat on the working group, but Provost Buchanan, nominated by Councillor Nicol, was voted onto the group by seven members to five.

Councillor Alexander warned: “The one thing that can scupper the ambition that has been shown is narrow party interests. We need a group with a clear vision for the town centre that is best for the people of Falkirk.”