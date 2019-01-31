Woman struck by car on Falkirk road

Emergency services were called out to Ronades Road twice in the space of a few hours to deal with two road traffic incidents which left people seriously injured.

The first incident happened at 3.25pm on Wednesday, January 30 and police attended following a report of a female pedestrian being been struck by a Hyundai ix35. The woman, in her fifties, sustained minor injuries and the Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted.

Police Scotland stated inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A short time later at 8.35pm, on the same road, a collision occurred between an Audi A3, travelling south, and a Peugeot Bipper, travelling north.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service attended and police closed the road in both directions.

The male driver and passenger of the Bipper, both in their 20s, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but the passenger sustained serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Audi was also taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution and the 30-year-old male passenger was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was reopened at 3am this morning.

Police thanked the local community for their assistance and cooperation during the closure.

Inquires are ongoing into the collision.