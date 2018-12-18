Winter fuel payments help 28,000 Falkirk households

New social security powers have allowed the Scottish Government to continue making vital winter fuel payments to thousands of vulnerable residents in the Falkirk area.

This year around 28,000 local people have benefitted from the early delivery of the winter allowance – an annual tax-free payment paid to older people during the winter months, as well as those on a variety of qualifying benefits – made possible by the new social security system in Scotland.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald, said: “I am delighted to hear thousands of my constituents are benefitting from generous winter fuel payments. With new powers over social security, the Scottish Government is fighting for older people and we’re committed to protecting the winter fuel allowance.

“Everyone should be able to heat their home, and keep themselves and their family warm over the festive period. By maintaining the winter fuel allowance, we are committed to a society in which everybody is treated with dignity and respect.”