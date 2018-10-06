Who will be 2018 champ?

The search is again underway to find a deserving ‘unsung hero’ to receive the Rotary Club of Falkirk Community Achievement Award.

A trophy has been awarded to dozens of people over the years who have been recognised for their efforts helping others in their neighbourhoods. All of whom in some way have made a contribution to their community and its residents.

Last year’s winner was Ann Kerr of Falkirk (pictured) who, after losing her husband and a son to Motor Neurone Disease, has raised over £200,000 to help fund research.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Nancy Ramage who is a committee member of the Grangemouth branch of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children; ran a “Nearly New” shop in the town and raised £7000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust; a supporter of the RNLI and still does street collections for the charity; a member of the WRVS for over 30 years and has been involved in Meals on Wheels and the Hospital Trolley.

In 2015 the winner was Anne Lowe, volunteer community co-ordinator for Grangemouth Community Care which provides support for the elderly

The community champion also receives a cheque for £400 from sponsors The Falkirk Herald and Morton Pacitti Solicitors to give to the charity of their choice.

Send nominations to: Rotary Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX.