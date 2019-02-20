Watch the celebration as Falkirk war veteran Jack marks 100th birthday in fine style

A Falkirk Bairns fan is the armed forces’ oldest official poster boy, has the freedom of the town, top military honours home and abroad and – at the age of 100 – a card from The Queen.

Jack Adamson celebrated his 100th birthday today surrounded by family and a ton of cards – including one from the French Embassy, who presented Jack with the Legion of Honour, the highest award the country can bestow, last year.

World War II veteran Jack, who served with the 1st Battalion of the Black Watch on the Normandy beaches, is still active and sharp as a tack.

“I put it down to a wee half every night,” he said, when asked about the secret of his long, healthy life.

Married to Isabel in 1944, Jack worked in Falkirk Foundry and then ICI Grangemouth. When Isabel died at the age of 67 he moved to Bantaskine Street in Falkirk.

Visiting him there earlier today were daughters May Watkins (69), Morag Maley (65) and Lorraine Morton (59). His son Johnny (73), who lives in Dunoon, will join him at a family dinner in Airth Castle this weekend, along with most of Jack’s six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Making Jack’s birthday extra special were Lieutenant Colonel Matt Sheldrick, commanding officer of 7th Battlion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, who presented him with a Commander’s Coin for Excellence accompanied by Corporal Alan McDougall, of 7 Scots Pipes and Drums, who provided a stirring rendition of Happy Birthday.