Video: Frustrating start for Falkirk’s new bus hub

Passengers were still coming to terms with the closure of Falkirk Bus Station today as the new era of the Newmarket Street “hub” began.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured images and video of the first day of operation of the new hub, with buses stretching half the length of Upper Newmarket Street and out into Hope Street at times, causing disruption as cars attempted to head down towards the Howgate Shopping Centre car park.

Bus services across the area were transformed from today as First Bus’s proposed changes to the network came into force.

The firm, which took the decision to withdraw from Falkirk Bus Station in Callendar Road to operate a hub for the majority of services in Upper Newmarket Street, stated the changes will result in “new connections, more frequent buses and faster links” to busy locations, including the Central Retail Park and Asda in Stenhousemuir.

First Scotland East operations director David Phillips said: “Our aim with these most recent network change proposals is to speed up journeys and create new links for customers. This has seen us remove our services from Falkirk Bus Station, which has not been fit for purpose for a number of years now, and instead dedicate our services to the areas of the town where the majority of our customers are looking to get to.

“We are aware this may mean changes to customers’ journeys, but we are confident it will improve our local bus network to the benefit of our passengers.”