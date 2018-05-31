VIDEO: 2000 Falkirk homes experiencing water supply issues after pipe bursts

Around 2000 homes are experiencing a loss of normal water supply, low pressure or discoloured water after a main burst near Glen Village.

The nine-inch pipe is situated in James Croft Drive and many of the affected properties are thought to be within the Lionthorn Road area.

Scottish Water are repairing a burst pipe in Lionthorn Community Woodland and distributing drinking water at Hallglen Shopping Centre.

On-site Scottish Water engineers have introduced a backfeed which is expected to restore normal supplies soon.

Meanwhile, bottled water is being handed out to residents at Hallglen Shopping Centre.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We are looking at bringing in alternative water supplies by tanker to restore normal supplies to the remaining affected properties as quickly as possible while we work to repair the burst.

“When normal supplies are restored to individual properties will depend on where they are located on the Scottish water network.

“If the water is discoloured when supplies are restored, customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen slowly until the water runs clear.

“Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience to customers and thanks them for their patience and understanding.”