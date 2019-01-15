Two men injured after crash on Avon Gorge

Two drivers were treated for minor injuries after a two-car collision on the A801 Avon Gorge this morning (Tuesday).

The 24-year-old men were treated for neck and back pains by ambulance staff following the accident, which took place in the early hours on the bridge which connects Falkirk district and West Lothian.

It’s believed one of the drivers involved came to a sudden stop after making contact with a passing lorry.

The driver of the second vehicle is then thought to have crashed into the back of the stationary car.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A three-vehicle road traffic collision was reported to us on the Avon Gorge at 5.45am.

“Two cars were travelling towards Bathgate. One of the drivers thought there was enough room to pass a HGV coming the other way.

“The HGV was travelling in the other direction and the vehicles made contact.

“The vehicles came to a sudden stop and one car went into the back of the other.

“Two 24-year-old men sustained minor injuries.”