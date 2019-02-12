Two cars crash on same Falkirk district road within 24 hours

A road was partially blocked in Falkirk district after a car collided with a crash barrier on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene on Bothkennar Road, between Carronshore and Skinflats, at around 10.50pm.

A car collided into a crash barrier on Bothkennar Road on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen

The driver was unhurt and the vehicle, which had been causing an obstruction on the road, was removed from the area at about 1.50am.

Police inquiries remain ongoing.

The following night a 54-year-old man lost control of a car on the same road, near to the junction with the A905, and crashed into a fence at around 6.25pm.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over for any injuries and was given the all clear.

The scene of the crash on Bothkennar Road. Picture: Michael Gillen

The vehicle was later uplifted.