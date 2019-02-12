Two cars crash on same Falkirk district road within 24 hours

A road was partially blocked in Falkirk district after a car collided with a crash barrier on Saturday night.
Police were called to the scene on Bothkennar Road, between Carronshore and Skinflats, at around 10.50pm.
The driver was unhurt and the vehicle, which had been causing an obstruction on the road, was removed from the area at about 1.50am.
Police inquiries remain ongoing.
The following night a 54-year-old man lost control of a car on the same road, near to the junction with the A905, and crashed into a fence at around 6.25pm.
He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over for any injuries and was given the all clear.
The vehicle was later uplifted.