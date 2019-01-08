Falkirk and its surrounding areas are fantastic places to buy property

The 10 most expensive places in and around Falkirk

Thinking of purchasing property in or around the Falkirk area?

These are the priciest places in which to buy, according to data from property website, Zoopla.

Average house price: 558,568

1. Castle View, Falkirk, FK2

Average house price: 513,144

2. Bonnybridge, FK4

Average house price: 513,144

3. Douglas Avenue, Falkirk, FK2

Average house price: 498,403

4. Gilmours Place, Larbert, FK5

