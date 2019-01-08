The 10 most expensive places in and around Falkirk

These are the priciest places in which to buy, according to data from property website, Zoopla.

1. Castle View, Falkirk, FK2 Average house price: 558,568

2. Bonnybridge, FK4 Average house price: 513,144

3. Douglas Avenue, Falkirk, FK2 Average house price: 513,144

4. Gilmours Place, Larbert, FK5 Average house price: 498,403

