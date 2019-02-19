Work under way at Stenhousemuir park to restore eroded swan island

Restoration work has begun at Crownest Park in Stenhousemuir to encourage swans to return to an eroded island the birds once nested on.

A team of landscapers and water feature specialists have been drafted in by Falkirk Council to carry out the reinstallation at The Lido Pond.

Gardens by Water Gems staff have been hard at work at The Lido in Stenhousemuir

Employees of Edinburgh-based firm Gardens by Water Gems have been hard at work in recent weeks, adding more plants and increasing the size of the island by installing a timber perimeter.

Outlining the remit given to the company, Nick Benge, Water Gems director, said: “The island was built with crushed stones underneath the soil and the perimeter has eroded away.

“The problem is the swans used to nest on it and in the past couple of years have been taking to nesting on the bank and are getting disturbed by people and dogs.

“We are installing a timber perimter and more textile plus a mesh to make the island larger again.

“We are also going to plant it as the swans need vegetation for material to build their nests again.”

Mr Benge added: “We do the maintenance on The Lido and do litter picks for the council.

“It was a mess when we got hold of it but local people are very interested in it and we talk to them about what we are doing.

“It’s a very rewarding place to work.”