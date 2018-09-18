Tim Hortons confirms Stenhousemuir drive-through will open by end of year

At long last Tim Hortons has confirmed when it will open its Stenhousemuir drive-through.

Falkirk Council granted the famous Canadian coffee house planning permission to build the much-anticipated restaurant last September.

Now, a year on, the chain has finally announced the drive-through will be up and running on the corner of Tryst Road and King Street by the end of 2018.

With an exact opening date expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks, fans can look forward to sampling Tim Hortons’ signature brewed coffee and baked goods, including Timbits bite-sized donuts.

The launch of the Stenhousemuir drive-through will create up to 30 jobs in team member and shift manager positions.

Kevin Hydes, chief finance and commercial officer of Tim Hortons UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Stenhousemuir and we’ll be celebrating by launching with very exciting opening offers for our first customers.

“There are also plenty of employment opportunities for people living in Stenhousemuir, so we look forward to welcoming local team members to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for team members who can provide exceptional customer service and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being passionate about our great products.”

Those interested in applying for a role at the Stenhousemuir drive-through should email careers@timhortons.co.uk.

The first Tim Hortons in the UK opened its doors in Glasgow last June to huge fanfare, with fans travelling from across the country and queuing overnight to sample the brand’s famed products.