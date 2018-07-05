Stenny defeated by league leaders in close battle

Stenhousemuir lost to league leaders Drumpellier on Saturday by 13 runs in a game that they could have and probably should have won.

Drumpellier made 176 for nine in 50 overs and Stenhousemuir were all out for 163 with more than four overs to spare.

It was all the worse as Drumpellier were reduced to 99 for eight and things looked good for ’Muir. Ross Jones had taken three wickets, Sohail Thakur two and Rushdie Jappie, Zeb Almgir and Callum Grant all had one apiece.

The latter Drumpellier batsmen were able to turn things round, though. Ian Warden and Mohsin Khan put on 57 for the ninth wicket before Zeb Alamgir dismissed Warden for 38. The last wicket pair then added an unbeaten 20, taking the total to 176.

’Muir were missing a few players and Langloan is not the easiest place to make runs but it looked for a long time as if they would get the required runs. They lost a few wickets, with Arangzeb making 29 and Talor Scott 18 but with Rushdie Jappie on 72 and more than four overs to score 14 with three wickets left, victory seemed in sight.

However, Jappie was caught off the bowling of Jordan Pryde and the last two wickets fell without any addition to the scoring and Stenhousemuir were all out for 163 to lose by just 13 runs against the league leaders.

Meanwhile, a very weakened second side were well beaten by East Renfrewshire at the Tryst. East Renfrewshie made 333 for six and Stenny were all out for 107, with only Kieran Simpson showing much resistance.

On Saturday, Stenhousemuir are at home to Renfrew and the second team are away to Whiteinch.

A Sunday League fixture is scheduled against Uddingston at the Tryst.

Drumpellier 176 for nine (R.Jones 3 for 42; S.Thakur 2 for 22) 25pts

Stenhousemuir 163 (R.Jappie 72; Z. Alamgir 29) 7pts

East Renfrewshire 333 for six 25pts

Stenhousemuir seconds 107 0pts