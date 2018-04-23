Stenhousemuir shop which stockpiled 5000 litres of original Irn-Bru says supplies are running low

A Stenhousemuir shop which shot to national fame after stocking up on almost 5000 litres of full-sugar Irn-Bru expects to run out of the fizzy drink within days.

Day-Today Express, on Alloa Road, has been selling a pallet-load of Irn-Bru every day since announcing it had 7000 cans and 1200 two-litre bottles of the stuff on Facebook last week in light of the UK sugar tax coming into effect earlier this year.

Shopkeeper Jawad Javed and his wife Asiyah have been inundated with phone calls and messages enquiring about availability since posting pictures of the stock piled up ceiling-high.

The pair say Irn-Bru fanatics have travelled far and wide from as far as Fife and Glasgow to get their hands on the full-sugar version.

However, the Stenhousemuir store is not cashing in on the stock — purchased from a Cash and Carry — as it has set the price for cans at 59p and bottles at £1.59, both of which are the recommended retail prices.

The UK sugar tax was designed to impact store prices of drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml.

Irn-Bru makers A.G. Barr altered their recipe in January in time to avoid a hike in prices. But many fans have complained about the new taste, claiming it isn’t as good as it once was.

Fans have been warned they have between a week and ten days left to snap up the remaining bottles and cans containing the original recipe.

Asiyah said: “People have been coming in here from all across Scotland for Irn-Bru.

“We knew this was going to happen. I put a photo on the shop’s Facebook page and that went viral.

“So far it’s had 339,800 views, 5900 comments, 870 shares and 1200 likes.

“Normally we sell about ten cases a week, now we’re selling a pallet a day.

“We still have about seven or eight pallets left. Some people are buying ten, 30 or 40 bottles at a time.

“We think we’ll have enough for another week.”

Husband Jawad added: “We have been receiving over 200 calls and messages every day to ask if we have still got the full-sugar Irn-Bru.

“People from other countries have been asking if we could post it to them.

“We have enough stock but it will only last seven to ten days.”