Stenhousemuir shop stocks up on thousands more cans of full-sugar Irn-Bru

A Stenhousemuir shop which stockpiled 5000 litres of full-sugar Irn-Bru is once again coming to the rescue of those who prefer the drink’s original recipe.

Day-Today Express bought in an extra 11,520 cans of the fizzy juice last week, with another bumper delivery expected today (Wednesday) and tomorrow to keep up with demand from all across the central belt.

The store will have taken in another 240 24-pack cases over the course of today and tomorrow.

Last month the Falkirk Herald told how the Alloa Road store had sourced pallet-loads of full-sugar Irn-Bru in light of the UK sugar tax to ensure fans could get their hands on the old recipe, sold at the recommended retail prices of 59p for cans and £1.59 for bottles.

Supplies quickly ran dry though as customers travelled from as far as Edinburgh, Fife and Glasgow to splurge out on the drink, often buying several cases at a time.

Shopkeeper Jawad Javed and his wife Asiyah have again decided to stock up on the full-sugar version, much to the delight of customers.

One Irn-Bru fanatic drove to the shop from Fife to fill a van up with dozens of cans.

Asiyah said: “We bought more stock last week and we’ve got a pallet coming in today and tomorrow.

“We got about four pallets, so that’s 480 cases of 24 cans. At the moment we’ll keep bringing it in.

“A woman came from Ayr for Irn-Bru, it’s crazy!”