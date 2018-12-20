Falkirk Council’s One Stop Shop in Stenhousemuir to close tomorrow

Late rallying calls to save Falkirk Council’s One Stop Shop in Stenhousemuir appear to have been made in vain.

The local authority has confirmed it will shut the service for good tomorrow (Friday), meaning residents wishing to discuss tenancy issues or seek general face-to-face advice will have to venture to its hubs in either Denny, Falkirk or Grangemouth.

Concerns have been raised over the impact the closure could have on pensioners who may want to travel further afield to speak in person with a housing neighbourhood officer. Over the past week, social media users have mooted the idea of setting up an online petition to object to the move.

Writing on Facebook, Kirsty Stalker said: “They (pensioners) are worried about how they are going to travel to Denny especially with the very confusing bus routes.

“It’s very handy for them just to pop in and speak to their neighbourhood officer with any enquiries, concerns or repairs they need sorted.”

Several others were in agreement, including Jacqui Reid, who replied: “It’s a real shame as a lot of elderly residents like to deal with people face-to-face, however, it would appear to be the way the world is moving.”

The council has said the decision it made late last year to shut Stenhousemuir’s One Stop Shop still stands.

However, three potential locations for an outreach service, which would launch early next year, have been drawn up. These are: Larbert Library, Stenhousemuir Health Centre or the Tryst Community Education Centre.

A council spokesman said: “The One Stop Shop in Stenhousemuir will close this Friday and is part of our move towards providing relevant services to those who need services most — this has been our approach since 2016 and has already been proved to be successful and well received.

“There are a number of alternatives to using the One Stop Shop. These include using convenience stores and the local Post Office to make payments; many services are available online at www.falkirk.gov.uk; you can visit our hubs in Grangemouth, Denny or the One Stop Shop in Falkirk.”

Appointments with housing neighbourhood officers can be made by calling 01324 506070.