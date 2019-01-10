‘Break-in’ at Stenhousemuir home was actually householder’s grandson who had lost keys

Police rushed to a Stenhousemuir street following a report of a break-in — only to learn the apparent ‘burglar’ had forced his way into his grandfather’s home after losing his keys.

Police vans were seen in Bruce Drive yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) amid fears a property had been broken into.

However, officers have confirmed the incident was a false alarm.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was a report of a potential housebreaking in Bruce Drive at about 2pm yesterday.

“It was the occupant’s grandson who was trying to get back into the property after losing his keys.

“The incident was treated as a false complaint made with good intention.”