Stenhousemuir tenants host ‘thank you’ lunch for installation team

Tenants at Bield’s Robertson Court in Stenhousemuir hosted a ‘thank you’ lunch for the installation team who fitted their new shower rooms.

Response Building Maintenance Ltd team replaced their original bathrooms with brand new accessible shower room facilities and residents at the retirement housing development wanted to pay their thanks.

The new facilities, which took three months to plan, programme and install, were completed in February and each shower room installation took three days, from beginning to end.

Tenants were then offered a wide range of finish and colour options to choose from.

Sam MacKenzie, property operations manager at Bield, said: “The bathroom replacement project was carried out as part of our annual programme of works.

“We discussed how long the project would take, answered any questions and showed people the range of finishes which would be available for them to choose from.

“We have recently reviewed our specification to provide a more up to date, contemporary design and always consult tenants in advance regarding their choice preferences.”