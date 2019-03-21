‘Sophisticated’ Old Firm event goes ahead at Falkirk pub despite police fears

A Falkirk sports bar has been given the go ahead to sell booze at its “sophisticated” Old Firm match event from 10am on Mothering Sunday despite police objections.

Sportsters, in Princes Street, will be hosting the ticket only pre match extravaganza – which features a breakfast buffet and a Question of Sport quiz hosted by DJ Gus Michael – before the Celtic v Rangers game which kicks off at noon on March 31.

City will be holding a Mother's Day brunch while Sportsters stages its pre-match gathering

It also coincides with a Mother’s Day Brunch at the adjoining City Nightclub, which will see guests served prosecco, also from 10am.

Falkirk Council Licensing Board yesterday (Wednesday) granted permission for both events to begin selling alcohol at 10am, stating they would be “well organised”.

Police objected to the earlier opening hour, stating high profile football matches like Old Firm clashes tend to see an increase in violence and disorder and the extra hour of drinking time would only exacerbate this. They stated it would also set a precedent for other venues to do the same and apply to open an hour before they were supposed to when such events took place.

Sportsters’ representative told the board the event would be “sophisticated” and would help create much needed footfall in the town, given the “sorry state” Falkirk was in.

However, there was disappointment for City Nightclub regarding another application when it was denied permission to stay open for an extra hour to 4am on Saturday, April 20 to host a special dance event featuring The Stickmen.

Police stated the later terminal hour would place pressure on resources and the board agreed with them, stating the event did not require the extra hour and there was no procedures in place to ensure there would be no disorder.